Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hugh Hefner's 2000 L.A. Lakers Championship Ring Up For Auction

Hugh Hefner '00 L.A. Lakers Championship Ring ... Up For Auction!

12/5/2022 3:23 PM PT
Getty/catalog.scpauctions.com

Kobe. Shaq. Hugh Hefner.

A championship ring from the Lakers 1999-2000 season, issued to the legendary Playboy founder, is on the auction block!

Hefner received the 14-karat yellow gold ring, designed to the exact specifications of the players' rings, after the Lakers beat the Pacers in the NBA Finals.

The face of the ring is paved in real-brilliant cut diamonds and has the words "World Champions" and "Lakers" on it. The ring also has ten large diamonds on the front ... five appearing on each side.

Hugh Hefner's Lakers Ring
Launch Gallery
The Auction Item Launch Gallery
Getty/SCP Auctions

The ring also has Hugh's last name, "Hefner," on one side, along with the Lakers' regular season record (67-15) and playoff record (15-8) that season. There's also a large diamond in the center of a basketball with the words "Bling Bling." The year "2000" is also engraved.

The ring comes with the original Lakers presentation box -- which has "Hefner" engraved on it -- and a letter of authenticity (LOA) from Hugh's family.

lakers hugh hefner
Getty

Hefner, who was 91 when he died at the Playboy Mansion in 2017, regularly attended Lakers games throughout his life ... and was good friends with late Laker's owner Jerry Buss.

The Lakers title that season, which they won in large part to the dynamic duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, was the franchise's first championship since Magic Johnson led the team to a title in 1988.

Getty

The Lakers mowed down their competition during the regular season and defeated Indiana in six games in the NBA Finals ... the first of back-to-back-to-back titles.

Bidding has already started ... and ends later this week. Good luck!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later