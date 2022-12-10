'The Match' Creator Says They've Raised A Total Of $33 Mil For Charity!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 7th installment of "The Match" tees off on Saturday -- featuring golfing superstars Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth -- but aside from putting together a helluva foursome, the event has already raised more than $2.5 million for hurricane relief!

TMZ Sports talked to Bryan Zuriff -- just days before the event -- and while the 'Match' creator is absolutely pumped for the golf, he says he's most proud about the incredible amount of money they've raised for charity.

"What I'm really most proud of is the money we've raised. So far we've raised $33 million in our event, and we're gonna do great on this one. We're already north of $2 million for hurricane relief before we tee off."

Zuriff continued ... "The fact that we're able to help so many people with these events, and also make it profitable for the network, it's a testament to what we do."

The money from this year's match (which promises to be significantly more than $2 mil) will go toward hurricane relief. Florida has been hit hard by storms this year ... including Hurricane Ian.

Previous editions of "The Match" have benefited causes like COVID-19 relief and support of HBCUs.

As for the actual game ... it's Woods (unranked -- but, he's Tiger) and Rory (#1 in the world) against Justin (#8 in the world) and Jordan (#14 in the world). The 12-hole round -- "best ball" rules -- will be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, FL.

For example ... say the guys pull up to the first hole. Tiger shoots a 3, and Rory and 4. The Woods/McIlroy team would use their best score ... TW's 3. Same goes for Justin and Jordan.

As always, Charles Barkley will be part of the commentary team (if anyone can break down a swing, it's Chuck).