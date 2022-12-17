Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder, Doggface, Arrested in Idaho for Marijuana Possession

The Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" Skateboarder was arrested at his Idaho home ... because, guess what -- weed's still illegal there.

Police say a state trooper pulled over a red Chevy Silverado Nathan Apodaca was driving because of an expired registration tag. When he walked up to the truck, the officer says he smelled marijuana.

The trooper says he noticed edibles in the glove box while Nathan was hunting for his registration, and that's when the trooper asked Nathan to get out of the car.

ISP says Nathan admitted there was weed in the truck. The trooper says he searched the car and found three packages of THC gummies, plus a marijuana dab scraping tool with a sticky residue.

Idaho State Police say Nathan, known on social media as Doggface, was arrested and booked on two misdemeanors -- pot possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked and released the same day on $600 bond.

Nathan's not shy about his smoking habits ... he dropped a music video with Snoop Dogg on 4/20 in his rap debut and spent a lot of time in California since going viral back in 2020.

However Nathan has a different version of what happened during his arrest. Nathan tells TMZ ... During the arrest, the officers failed to read me my Miranda rights. Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record and I wasn't allowed to possess a firearm. However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they make a huge mistake. Then was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.