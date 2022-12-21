LeSean McCoy Says Dak Prescott Is 'Ass,' He's Playing Like 'Trash!'

LeSean McCoy just shaded the hell outta Dak Prescott ... calling the Dallas Cowboys quarterback "ass" and claiming he's playing like "trash" after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The ex-Philadelphia Eagles star unloaded on Dak during his appearance on FS1's "Speak" this week ... bluntly saying #4 is not living up to expectations as the leader of America's Team, and certainly not playing like a man deserving of a 4-year, $160 million contract.

"Dak is ass," McCoy said. "Can I say that on TV? 'Cause he is ass ass."

.@CutOnDime25 had a lot to get off his chest about Dak Prescott, and @DavidHelman_ obviously disagrees. Get your popcorn ready for this one! 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/7Q5BKFYdDp — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) December 20, 2022 @SpeakOnFS1

LeSean's gripe comes on the heels of Dak's pick-six that handed the Jags the win in overtime on Sunday ... even though the interception was more due to receiver Noah Brown failing to secure the pass.

But, McCoy says the first pick Dak threw earlier in the Week 15 matchup was "terrible" ... and he criticized the vet for failing to secure the ball in crunch time and blowing a 17-point lead.

Dak Prescott’s interception here is about as bad as it gets…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/g3rVenjVyZ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) December 18, 2022 @KevinGraySports

McCoy says Dak's decision-making has been an issue all season ... and blames it for Dallas' loss to the Green Bay Packers last month as well.

"The picks he's throwing, he's not even trying to fit the ball through the needles or smaller windows," McCoy said. "These are like, easy passes. They run the ball well. What else can you do? I'm paying you $160 million, that's how you play?"

"If you tell me that's outstanding, I don't know what to say. I'm lost for words.