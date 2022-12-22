YouTube TV Lands NFL Sunday Ticket After Reported $2.5 Billion-Per-Year Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home -- the league's game broadcast package is moving to YouTube TV starting next season ... and the deal is reportedly worth a whopping $2.5 BILLION a year.

There was an intense bidding war to secure the rights to the popular subscription-based product ... with ESPN, Apple and Amazon pursuing an agreement.

The NFL made the move official on Thursday ... with commissioner Roger Goodell releasing a statement on the decision to go with Google, which owns YouTube TV.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," the commish said.

"For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Sunday Ticket will now be available as an add-on package with YouTube TV ... as well as standalone à la carte on the streaming platform's Primetime channels.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft -- the chairman of the league's media committee -- also spoke about the deal ... saying, "As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fan."