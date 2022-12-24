Bills RB Nyheim Hines Cops 'Santa's Helpers' Cleats For Christmas Eve Game

Nyheim Hines is ready to be both Josh Allen AND Santa's helper this Saturday ... the Bills running back just copped some awesome cleats for Buffalo's Christmas Eve game -- that are elf-themed!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the tailback -- who was traded to the Bills in November -- wanted a Xmas design on his feet to celebrate the holiday during the pregame of Buffalo's tilt with Chicago. So, he hit up his main cleat artist Rodney Jackson for the hookup ... and, as always, the guy delivered.

Jackson customized a pair of Adidas spikes for the 26-year-old ... wrapping the kicks in green velvet material -- just like Santa's elves. The shoes also feature red trimming all over -- plus jingle bells.

The design was all Jackson's idea ... and we're told it only took about two hours to put together, despite a need to finesse the curvy toes.

"I cut elf slippers and added a lil' more stuffing [to the cleats], glued it, sewed it, and added new bells to it," Jackson said.

Of course, this won't be the first Xmas weekend game Hines has been swagged out for ... last year, when he was an Indianapolis Colt, he wore Jackson-made furry Grinch pre-game cleats.