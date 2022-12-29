Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West Allegedly Evading Ex-Business Manager Who's Suing Him

12/29/2022 6:08 AM PT
Where in the world is Kanye West?

Ye's ex-business manager says Kim Kardashian's ex has been playing a cat-and-mouse game for weeks, all over a lawsuit.

Thomas St John
The biz manager, Thomas St. John, is suing Ye for $4.5 mil and is frustrated because he can't serve him with the necessary legal docs, this according to the US Sun.

The suit, over unpaid fees, can't move forward until Kanye gets served, either directly or through other means. St. John says he can't find a legit address on Ye.

Kanye has been spotted several times in the last 2 weeks ... both times in L.A.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye's been leading a nomadic life for months, traveling here and there and not really having a home base.

As for St. John and Kanye, that relationship blew up last January, according to St. John, when Ye screamed at him in aggressive fashion and pulled the plug on their relationship.

12/26/22
KIDS COME FIRST
Kanye's been shunned after a slew of antisemitic remarks, and Kim is trying to navigate the mess for the sake of their 4 children. She tearfully talked about those struggles on Angie Martinez's podcast.

