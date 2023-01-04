Dave & Buster's James 'Buster' Corley Suffered Stroke Months Before Apparent Suicide

James "Buster" Corley, one of the co-founders of the Dave & Buster's chain, suffered a traumatic brain injury months before his apparent suicide -- and his daughter says it changed him deeply.

Kate Corley tells TMZ ... her father suffered a stroke 4 months ago that affected his communication skills, and the part of his brain associated with personality.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... Buster died Monday, on his 72nd birthday, from what cops are calling an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police in Dallas say he was shot in his home before being taken to a local hospital where he died.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Buster's daughter is remembering her dad as "someone who cared about people, full of life, charismatic" ... and she wants people to focus on his legacy as a D&B co-founder and not his death.

She adds, "Having him as a dad was epic. I got to see personally how many people he helped and an industry he created. He treated everyone the same, everyone mattered to him no matter who it was. The first thing he did when he retired was thank his wife and always said he could not have done it without her. He is a legend and the coolest person on Earth.”

James opened the first Dave & Buster's in Dallas way back in 1982, along with his business partner David Corriveau and went on to open more than 140 locations across the country.

James was 72.

RIP