Khloe Kardashian Takes Private Jet to Toronto with Tristan After Death of His Mom

Tristan Thompson's mom has died suddenly ... and Khloe Kardashian is right by his side, offering comfort and support as he navigates a challenging time in his life.

Khloe and Tristan were spotted Thursday touching down in Toronto together in a private jet. TMZ broke the story ... just hours before they landed, Tristan's mom, Andrea, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.

Our sources say Khloe joined Tristan on the flight from L.A. to Toronto to comfort him in his loss. We're told Khloe was very close to Andrea, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do -- they'll support a loved one in their most difficult time of need.

As you know, Khloe and Tristan have two children together -- their 4-year-old daughter True and a baby boy born in August via surrogate.

