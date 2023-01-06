Officials Pleaded For 'Everybody' To Respond To Damar Hamlin Emergency, Audio Reveals

Play video content

Multiple officials were clearly gravely concerned for Damar Hamlin in the seconds after he collapsed on Monday night ... with new audio revealing at least two first responders pleaded for "everybody" to rush to the scene.

The concerned chatter was heard on emergency radio traffic airwaves at around 8:55 p.m. ... just after Hamlin fell to the turf at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati following a tackle during the Bills vs. Bengals "Monday Night Football" game.

One unidentified official, who appeared to be on the sidelines as the scene unfolded, could be heard in the audio initially saying, "Go ahead and go over to the cot. I don't like how he went down."

Seconds later, the need for urgency became clear ... as another official said, "We're going to need everybody. All call. All call."

The first commenter then added, "Bring everybody! We need an airway doctor, everybody. Bring the cot with the medics."

As we reported, the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest on the field ... but, thanks to the quick actions of those who first tended to him, doctors said Thursday he's made "significant progress" and appears to be "neurologically intact."

Further audio revealed multiple other officials helped make requests over the airwaves to coordinate Hamlin's safe and expeditious ride to the UC Health Medical Center in Cincinnati.