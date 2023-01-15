O.T. Genasis Down On Broncos, Russell Wilson, 'This S*** Is Awful Right Now'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Russell Wilson and the Broncos have put O.T. Genasis in a really crappy mood ... the rapper who loves the Denver franchise tells TMZ Sports he's down bad after the team's abysmal 5-12 season.

"This s*** is awful right now," the "CoCo" crooner admitted out at LAX this week.

Thankfully for the Broncos, though, O.T. is still keepin' the faith -- at least, somewhat -- telling us he's got hopes that after giving head coach Nathaniel Hackett the boot towards the end of the season, they can turn things around.

2014: Russell Wilson wins Super Bowl



2022: Russell Wilson gets flamed by Patrick Star after throwing his 2nd INT



Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/72sqndZqaK — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) December 25, 2022 @BSSportsbook

Then again, he ain't exactly optimistic about Wilson ... saying he's got big-time regrets about the five-year, $242 MILLION contract the Broncos gave the star QB after trading for him this past offseason.

"We gave him too much money," O.T. said ... before adding, "We should have test-drove the car before we bought it!"

O.T., though, knows a thing or two about sticking by Denver in bad times. The big Broncos fan -- who's often seen rockin' Denver attire -- lived through some disappointing losses before finally seeing them win the Super Bowl in 2016.

"Hopefully, it's just coaching," he said. "Hopefully, we come up with a better scheme, bro."