Andy Reid Is Lock For Hall Of Fame No Matter SB Outcome, Ex-NFL HC Brad Childress Says

Andy Reid does NOT need a second Super Bowl title this weekend to cement his eventual place in Canton ... so says ex-NFL head coach Brad Childress, who tells TMZ Sports the Chiefs honcho is already a Hall of Fame lock.

Reid's resume is ultra-impressive -- he's been a head coach for 24 seasons and has piled up a staggering 247 wins to just 138 losses ... but, some have wondered if dropping his Super Bowl record to 1-3 Sunday could somehow hold him back from eventual enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Childress, though, told us this week there's no chance that happens ... even if the 64-year-old loses to the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.

"He's already a Hall of Fame guy," Childress said. "All [a win] does is put some sprinkles on top of the sundae."

In fact, Childress -- who coached for years as an assistant on several of Reid's staffs -- said he believes the K.C. head man already has a case to be on the Mt. Rushmore of all-time NFL coaches.

"His professional career is second to none," Childress said.

As for if this could possibly be the finale of Reid's career -- there's been speculation he could choose to ride off into the sunset with a win -- Childress said there's certainly a chance ... though unlikely.