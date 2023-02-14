Key Glock Says He Has Unlimited Young Dolph Verses in Vault

Play video content TMZ.com

Key Glock isn't worried he'll run out of Young Dolph verses anything time soon -- he says they recorded so many he can't even ballpark the number.

Mr. Glizock was chillin' in AZ after Super Bowl LVII when the Memphis rapper confidently told TMZ Hip Hop he has unlimited verses with his late cuzzo Young Dolph in the stash.

The Paper Route Empire team released Dolph's first posthumous album last December -- "Paper Route Frank," which Glock appears on, and he assures us Dolph's catalog will be refreshed for years to come!!!

Glock has a busy year ahead; his Glockhoma Tour kicks off next month with special guests TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, Jay Fizzle and BigXThaPlug ... and while he was tight-lipped on giving us album features other than Dolph, he did reveal a new project in the works.