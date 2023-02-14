Patrick Mahomes Is Third-Best QB Ever After Super Bowl Win, Ryan Clark Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Move over Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning ... according to Ryan Clark, Patrick Mahomes has now passed the legendary QBs on the all-time ranking list -- rising up to No. 3 overall.

Clark made the bold statement to TMZ Sports right after Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35, in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale ... saying the big win has now put Mahomes ahead of guys like John Elway, Dan Marino, Manning and Rodgers.

The only two still ahead of him? Per the former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler, it's just Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

While it's an eyebrow-raising claim, it's one that maybe even Manning might agree with -- 'cause just a day before Mahomes won his second Super Bowl, the former Colts QB told us the Chiefs star had already done enough to be considered a Hall of Famer.

The stats are super impressive -- two SB titles, two SB MVP awards, two regular season MVP awards, and five Pro Bowls -- especially when you consider he's just 27 years old and has only been a full-time starter for five years.