Patrick Mahomes Didn't Give Away Real Lombardi Trophy At Parade, New Video Shows

Patrick Mahomes didn't drunkenly give away the real Lombardi Trophy to a fan on Wednesday after all ... new footage shows it was actually a replica he passed off to the crowd at the parade.

Chiefs superfan, Vinnie Garofalo and his K.C.-themed bar, Casey’s Black Rock, posted the clips to social media on Thursday ... revealing that the clone of the Super Bowl hardware had been brought to the parade after it had initially been made for the Buffalo-area watering hole.

Garofalo told the Daily Mail on Friday that as he was waving it around while the Chiefs were passing by -- they were floored by its resemblance to the real award ... and just had to grab it and pose with it.

In the footage, you can see Mahomes took it, admired it -- even shared it with some of his teammates ... before he handed it off again.

So, no ... Mahomes did not obliviously give away the Chiefs' precious award while having a few too many Coors Lights.

It's sure to bum out a bunch of people who thought otherwise -- including Tom Brady, who actually tweeted his endorsement of the QB's actions on Friday afternoon when he believed Mahomes had messed up.

Patrick Mahomes was in his own world at the Chiefs parade 😂



(via: baseballtalk247 TikTok) pic.twitter.com/vJTdj9t03B — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 16, 2023 @ComplexSports

"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Brady said while tagging the quarterback and adding a handshake emoji.

Of course, Brady knows all too well about infamous moments with the Lombardi at parades ... back at the Buccaneers' SB celebration in Tampa in 2021, he nearly threw it into the ocean before walking off a boat looking rather inebriated.