Pittsburgh Pirates Guest Suffers Medical Emergency On Field At Spring Training Practice

Terrifying scene out at Pittsburgh Pirates' spring training practice Tuesday ... a guest of the org. suffered a medical emergency on the field -- and needed immediate attention from trainers and doctors.

The incident happened while the man was helping shag fly balls in the outfield. According to the team, he suddenly collapsed, and officials rushed to his aid right away.

Reporters at the stadium described the scary scene ... with Post-Gazette Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey saying the individual needed CPR.

Pirates players, meanwhile, took a knee and looked on from the infield as the situation unfolded.

A spokesperson for the Pirates said the man eventually became "alert and responsive" -- before he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Pirates practice ultimately resumed several minutes later.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton on the quick response by the team’s medical staff to perform CPR on a guest who collapsed in the outfield during Tuesday’s practice at Pirate City. pic.twitter.com/7ELWoKSofX — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) February 21, 2023 @KevinGormanPGH

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton spoke to the media afterward about what happened ... and he praised his team's medical staff for doing an "unbelievable job."