Steve Ballmer Gives Passionate Speech About Toilets At New Clippers Arena

The LA Clippers' new arena isn't gonna be a dump -- but you can certainly take one there -- 'cause Steve Ballmer is hyped up about all the toilets being installed at his team's new $2 billion facility.

Ballmer -- the former CEO of Microsoft -- took the podium at the construction site on Tuesday ... and let Clippers fans know that going to the bathroom won't be an issue at the team's new home in Inglewood.

"1,160 toilets and urinals!!" Ballmer told the crowd. "Three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals. We do not want people waiting in line. We want them back to their damn seats at the end of the half, before the game."

Ballmer was clearly fired up about Intuit Dome, set to open in 2024 ... and so were his players, led by superstars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

Owner Steve Ballmer, Paul George & Kawhi Leonard arrive to see the new Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers’ new $2+ billion Inglewood arena set to open in 2024 pic.twitter.com/ghsRLg2jkQ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 7, 2023 @BenGolliver

Of course, the Clippers currently share Crypto.com Arena -- formerly known as the Staples Center -- with the Los Angeles Lakers ... but will move to Intuit Dome next season after more than 20 years.

The Clips have been playing in the same city as the Lakers since 1984 ... but the two teams have only been playing in the same arena since 1999.

The LA Clippers pose in front of the final beam of the Intuit Dome. Less than two years away. pic.twitter.com/vnTs1V5t7T — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 7, 2023 @Farbod_E

Ballmer and his players -- dressed in construction vests and hardhats -- toured their new facility ... and were all smiles as they took team pics at the ceremony.