Avril Lavigne and Tyga Dating Not for Publicity or Music Collaboration

Avril Lavigne and Tyga aren't gallivanting around Paris to grab headlines ... they're actually interested in dating and getting to know each other without pressure or expectations.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … Avril and Tyga are still in the early stages of figuring one another out, but they're not putting any labels -- ala girlfriend/boyfriend -- on anything just yet.

There's been speculation the two are only hanging out as a publicity stunt in order to generate some buzz around a possible music collab. Our sources say that's not true, and the two don't have any music in the works -- they're just really enjoying hanging out.

It's easy to tell they're more than enjoying each other's company -- packing on the PDA during a recent trip to Paris, including a make out sesh at a fashion week party and strolling hand-in-hand through the streets.

TMZ broke the story, Avril called off her engagement to Mod Sun only a few weeks ago, after our Avril sources told us the whole thing had been unraveling for a few months.

Mod Sun was surprised by the news, but has powered through his concert tour to promote his "God Save The Teen" album ... a project with several songs dedicated to Lavigne herself.

Play video content TMZ.com