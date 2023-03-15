Kanye West Won't Be Charged in Battery Investigation for Throwing Photog's Phone

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West won't face any charges for grabbing and throwing a photog's phone ... TMZ has learned.

A release from the Ventura Co. District Attorney's Office Wednesday revealed the phone suffered minor damage -- only affecting the $30 case around the device -- and stated the female paparazzo declined to press charges against Kanye.

It was back in January when West was filmed taking and tossing the phone into the street close to a facility where his daughter, North, was playing basketball. Kanye had asked the paps in the video not to film him while he was trying to spend time with his kids.

As we reported, it was only a few weeks after the phone incident when Kanye was seen outside the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department ... proceeding inside to ask deputies to take care of the paparazzi following him. The photogs were not causing harm.