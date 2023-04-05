Snapchat's Viral 'Disgust’ Lens Becomes One of the Most Popular Filters Ever

There's a new Snapchat filter in town and it's become a viral sensation ... so much so, it's been used over 1 billion times, making it one of the most popular ever on the app.

The "disgust" lens depicts users looking -- as the name suggests -- totally disgusted at someone or something, and apparently there's lots going on to disgust folks. Politics, sports, and even Bud Light come to mind in recent days.

A rep for Snapchat tells TMZ … it just went live Sunday, and Snap users have already uggo'd up their faces 1.5 billion times and counting.

Celebs such as "House of Gucci" star Jared Leto, singer Meghan Trainor and influencer Charli D'Amelio have hopped on the trend ... with Meghan using it on her husband Darryl Sabara.

We're told, "disgust" just surpassed "sad" ... in the Snap filter world, at least.

The sad, or crying face, filter was similarly used 1.3 billion times in its first three days. For what it's worth ... the "shook" lens had 1 billion engagements when it launched.

Timing is everything, because the sad filter blew up last year right around the time when Amber Heard went viral on social media crying on the stand in her infamous defamation trial against Johnny Depp.