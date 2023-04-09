Canelo Alvarez Gunning For Dmitry Bivol Rematch After Ryder Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez may have an upcoming fight with John Ryder, but the Mexican boxing legend has his eyes set on Dmitry Bivol, telling TMZ Sports he wants to avenge his 2022 loss to the undefeated fighter!

Remember, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) handed Canelo the 2nd career loss of his future Hall of Fame career by unanimous decision last May ... the only boxer to beat Alvarez outside Floyd Mayweather, whom the Mexican superstar fought at only age 23.

Alvarez, who went up to 175 lbs. to fight the 6-foot-tall boxer, clearly hasn't forgotten about the L ... and recently told Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs on FS1) that he wants a rematch after his upcoming May 6 scrap with John Ryder.

"Everybody knows I want that rematch with Bivol," Alvarez said. "That's my goal this year."

"We'll see but that's my goal this year."

Now, just because Canelo's thinkin' ahead doesn't mean he's not taking Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) seriously, nor is he considering it an "easy fight."

In fact, it's just the opposite ... Alvarez hears everyone saying he'll run through Ryder, but that's not how he's thinking.

"They said the same thing about Bivol -- it was an 'easy fight' and you saw what happened, right," Alvarez said. "Any fight is dangerous. You never know in boxing."

The Ryder fight is a special one for the sport's top pound-for-pound fighter 'cause it's happening in his backyard of Guadalajara ... and it's the first time he's boxed in Mexico in nearly 12 years.

"After all I've been doing in boxing, I think it's very special for me. This fight is very special for me to bring my people the same experience as me."

"I come to my hometown as the best fighter, not almost retired and everything. I'm coming from being the best and that's special for the people, too."