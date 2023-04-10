Spice Details Near-Death Illness, Says She Prepared Will in Hospital

Play video content TMZ.com

Unlike her pregnancy announcement, Spice is doubling down on the seriousness of her recent health scare ... telling us it took nearly a year of recovery just to get walking again.

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Spice this week and the dancehall reggae queen relived her worst nightmare ... a ruptured hernia that resulted in sepsis, and a 30 lb. weight loss!!!

The "Go Down Deh" crooner fooled fans with a "pregnancy" announcement back in March ... later explaining the photo only signified her return to life, not that she was actually expecting. She dropped a new track, "God a Bless Me" as the cherry on top.

Spice says things got so bad during her hospitalization, she actually prepared a will ... as she legitimately feared she was on her deathbed.

She describes the pain as if her organs were under attack and her skin was being eaten away.

It took a team of 14 doctors and 3 chest-busting operations to save Spice's life ... which caused her to spend 2 months in the hospital, and another 6 months relearning basic life functions like eating and talking.