NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Involved In Fatal Car Crash, Suffers Injuries

NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson -- widely considered one of the 30 best receivers in the 2023 class -- was involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday night ... one that reportedly left him with significant injuries.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials tell TMZ Sports ... the accident occurred on U.S. 43 in Mobile County, Ala. at around 7:55 PM -- when a 55-year-old man who was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger collided head-on with Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

Authorities say following the initial collision, a 2008 Nissan Maxima also struck the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge, officials tell us, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson's agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday his client was injured in the wreck ... and "required multiple surgeries."

It's not clear yet how it will impact the 23-year-old's football career.

ALEA officials, meanwhile, tell us troopers are still investigating the accident.

Jefferson, who began his college career at Alabama State, was a star Louisiana last season -- logging 51 catches for 810 yards and seven TDs. He showed up to the NFL's combine in Indianapolis last month and performed well, running a 4.56 40-yard dash.

Some experts had the 6-foot-3 wideout projected to be a mid-round pick in this month's draft.