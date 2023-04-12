LeBron James Leads NBA Jersey Sales, Stephen Curry Comes In Second

Even in Year 20, LeBron James is still the most popular player in the league -- the Lakers' superstar forward led the NBA in jersey sales for the second half of the regular season.

The NBA announced the news on Wednesday ... confirming basketball fans can't get enough of LeBron and are showing their support by buying his No. 6 Lakers jersey.

Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Dončić rounded out the top 5 ... with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving making the list as well.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers sold more merchandise than any other NBA team ... which isn't surprising, considering the franchise is a global brand and has won 17 championships.

The Warriors, Celtics, Suns, Bucks, Bulls, Knicks, 76ers, Mavericks and Nets also made the list.

Of course, James -- a four-time champion and MVP -- has been one of the faces of the league since he burst onto the NBA scene in 2003.

Dubbed "The Chosen One" before ever playing a game on an NBA court, James has lived up to the expectations ... and just became the league's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this season.