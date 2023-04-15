Biaggio Ali Walsh Says He's Not Ready To Turn Pro Despite Dominating Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Biaggio Ali Walsh just picked up his third straight 1st-round knockout win, but despite his recent dominating performances, Muhammad Ali's grandson says he isn't ready to turn professional.

"Honestly, I don't think I'm that close. I think I need at least two or three more good wins under my belt and then I think I'll be ready to go pro," Biaggo told Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays FS1).

24-year-old Ali Walsh fought last Friday at PFL 2 (Professional Fighters League) ... where he dispatched Isaiah Figueroa in only 1 minute and 42 seconds, winning by TKO.

Considering how long his fight before went, Biaggio took forever ... in November, he knocked out Tom Graesser in 45 seconds.

Many fans assumed BAW would go pro after his latest contest, but that's clearly not going to be the case.

"I do know that, before I do turn pro, my last two fights I would like to have a very good challenge, you know, maybe go to war where both of us are just bleeding to the pulp and black eyes, and cuts and bruises, whatever."

"I wanna go through at least one or two wars before I'm ready to go pro."

Biaggio is new to the sport. He's only trained for a couple of years ... and has a 3-1 record. Ali Walsh lost his first fight by submission but hasn't looked back since.

"I haven't been through like a bloody back-and-forth war yet and that's what fighting is about. I have a theory where some of the best fighters can also take the most damage. You watch guys like Max Holloway, these are guys that can just eat shots and keep coming forward."