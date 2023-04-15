'Full House' Creator Jeff Franklin Relists Bev Hills Mansion For $60M

Jeff Franklin, the creator of "Full House," has put his swanky Bev Hills home on the market once again, and there's a reason it hasn't sold for over a year ... it's just too attractive to celebs. Let us explain.

The sitcom creator relisted the 21K-square-foot mega mansion Wednesday, with an asking price just shy of $60 mil -- and as we reported, this isn't the home's first time at the rodeo.

Jeff had the compound listed 3 times last year ... asking for $85M in January, $70M in June, and $60M in September. Clearly, the house was initially overpriced, but the reason it didn't sell is more complicated.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... every time Jeff looks to unload the property, he gets calls from celebs, top business execs and even royals looking to rent the property, fetching an average of $350K a month. Once the lease runs out, he puts it back on the market.

You'll recall, Jeff's 9-bedroom, 18-bathroom home comes with the works -- a 75-yard pool with multiple waterfalls, a movie theater, a billiards room, a hair salon, and its own gym. There's also a 16-car garage underneath ... not to mention those stellar views of L.A.

The home sits where Sharon Tate and her friends were brutally murdered by Charles Manson's followers back in 1969 ... but the murder house was razed and replaced with Jeff's massive Mediterranean-inspired estate decades later.