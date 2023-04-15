Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
LaRussell Doesn't Fear AI Will Take Rappers' Jobs Amid UMG Block

LaRussell Music AI Doesn't Scare Me 🤖 ... I Offer the Real Deal!!!

4/15/2023 12:55 AM PT
NOBODY DOES IT LIKE ME
LaRussell has zero fear of AI rap recordings blocking his shine amid his breakout season ... and that's because he's confident AI can't recreate the human experience!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Oakland rapper on the music video set of his "Hell of a Feeling" collab with Symba ... who stressed to us why both hip hop culture and the Bay Area need the track.

GIVIN' THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT
The thought of AI made LaRussell LOL as we gauged his thoughts on the industry's hotly debated topic ... and turns out he has no concerns, despite major labels putting up roadblocks!!!

Universal Music Group recently sent out demands to Spotify, Apple Music and all the top streaming services to block AI companies crawling their platforms ... and Drake was none too pleased hearing his AI mimicked vocal rapping Ice Spice's hit "Munch."

LaRussell makes his bread as an independent artist and thinks AI can only increase his cash flow if used correctly.

He's not 100% sold, though, which is why he always plans on having at least one human overseeing the operation.

