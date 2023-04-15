Timothee Chalamet Goes Incognito at Coachella Amid Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

Timothee Chalamet tried to fly under the radar at Coachella on Friday amid rumors that he’s romancing Kylie Jenner, but the actor didn’t have much luck as you can see.

TMZ obtained these images of Chalamet sporting sunglasses with his head wrapped in a large cloth as he hit up day one of the music festival in Indio, CA.

Of course, Tim's attempt to go unrecognized failed miserably. His obvious disguise only drew the attention of paparazzi, who were all too eager to snap photos of Tim with Kylie nowhere in sight.

And why not? Tim has been splashed across the headlines lately because of his budding relationship with Kylie -- allegedly speaking.

The two have been recently spotted together all over La La Land. They were seen grabbing Mexican food at Tito's Tacos in Culver City. They also had a private get-together at Tim's home in Bev Hills. And how do we know? Kylie's Range Rover was parked right in Tim's driveway.

Back in January, the pair were first recorded on video, chatting at Paris Fashion Week. Guess their discussion went pretty darn well because they seem to be heading toward couple status.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023 @BuzzingPop

Yet, there's been no confirmation from either camp that the A-listers are officially dating.