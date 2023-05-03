Ex-NBA Player Alexey Shved Attacked Outside Moscow Restaurant, Hospitalized
Ex-NBA's Alexey Shved Attacked Outside Restaurant ... Hospitalized, Police Investigating
5/3/2023 4:00 PM PT
Alexey Shved -- a Russian-born basketball player who hooped in the NBA -- was hospitalized after he was attacked outside of a Moscow restaurant ... but thankfully, he's on the road to recovery.
According to Shved's Russian basketball team, CSKA Moscow, the 34-year-old was attacked by a "hooligan" on Monday night ... and "suffered a serious head injury as a result of the fall."
Alexey --- who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks -- was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Shved, wearing a neck brace, seemed in relatively good spirits as some of his teammates and coaches visited him in the hospital.
Shved's team said he contacted the police to investigate the incident ... and added he would not be able to participate in the squad's next round of matches.
The 6' 6" shooting guard spent his final season in the NBA with the Knicks in 2015, averaging 14.8 points per game in 26.4 minutes for the Knickerbockers.
Shved rejoined CSKA in 2021 where he's averaging 17 points and 7.8 assists this season.