'GOTG's' Chukwudi Iwuji Floated as Possible Majors Replacement on Twitter

As Jonathan Majors continues to fight his DV case, it appears the internet has already settled on a possible replacement in the MCU ... another bad guy in a new superhero movie.

We're talking about Chukwudi Iwuji -- who made a splash this weekend in the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' flick as the big bad, the High Evolutionary ... and who left audiences and comic book fans more than impressed with his epic performance.

I saw some people saying that they want Chukwudi Iwuji to replace Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s Kang if he gets recasted considering how great he was in GOTG 3 so how would you feel about this? If this happened it could be explained that the High Evolutionary was a Kang variant pic.twitter.com/DG4u96Al5t — Bart (Guardians 3 Era) (@Bart2389) May 5, 2023 @Bart2389

While HE meets his grisly demise in the end (spoiler) ... a lot of folks on the bird app are nominating Iwuji as the next would-be Kang the Conqueror if things go south for JM.

There's chatter about how Iwuji's take on his supervillain is how Kang should've been portrayed in the 'Ant-Man' film that recently featured him ... namely, over the top and downright ruthless -- which is certainly how Iwuji's High Evolutionary comes across.

High Evolutionary was the villain Kang was supposed to be pic.twitter.com/PqhSlGf3mi — Nikita Pahwa (@PahwaNikita) May 5, 2023 @PahwaNikita

As the comparisons continue to fly ... a good handful of Twitter users are also straight-up saying Iwuji should be considered to step in as Kang if Disney decides to ultimately drop Majors -- which they have not done yet, and which may be premature at this point.

This "what if" speculation seems to be a mix of praise for Iwuji and jumping the gun on Majors' MCU future. Frankly, ever since he was arrested -- a lot of names have been floated as possible stand-ins ... but now, it would seem Iwuji's at the front of the line in fans' eyes.

I cannot stress enough how absolutely perfect Chukwudi Iwuji is for this role. There hasn’t been as fucked up a villain as the High Evolutionary in the MCU until him. If they have to recast Kang, use this as a stepping off, make High Evolutionary a variant. Incredible villain. https://t.co/YeZs1WenOr — Thanos Jones, Conjuror of Cheap Tricks (@Reverend_Thanos) May 5, 2023 @Reverend_Thanos

Again ... there's been no indication from Disney that they're considering cutting Majors loose just yet -- despite the fact that he's been dropped from other projects and organizations.

As we've reported ... his team has repeatedly denied he did anything wrong from the beginning and has even suggested he was the victim here -- while also claiming to have evidence that they say will exonerate him. We've seen surveillance footage of the woman in question out partying after the alleged incident ... and she appears to be fine/uninjured.

Of course, he'll have his day in court soon enough. The guy's scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday -- where his team will undoubtedly push for the charges to be dropped.

Like everyone else, we're sure Disney will be monitoring ... as Majors is a key figure in their Marvel plans, with scheduled appearances in several more films and TV shows as Kang.