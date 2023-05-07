Pras Denies Being FBI Informant, Doesn’t Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Comparisons

Play video content TMZ.com

Pras says folks are reading way too much into his guilty verdict for fraud -- the ex-Fugees rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop the widespread rumors he secretly worked out a deal with the feds is one big lie!!!

We caught up with Pras in Bev Hills, and while the reality of his case has to be kicking in, he told us he can't react too much for legal reasons. As he put it, "We got work to do. We'll be okay."

As we reported, a jury in federal court found him guilty of all 10 counts he was facing. During the trial, rumors he acted as an FBI informant were fueled by fake social media headlines and over-the-top reactions from 50 Cent.

Pras sternly tells us he never worked for the FBI or CIA -- he says his testimony proves it, and encourages everyone to check the transcript. He refuses to be lumped in with Tekashi 6ix9ine who cooperated with the feds while testifying against fellow gang members in court.

He makes a fair point -- Tekashi pled guilty, but Pras was found guilty by a jury. If he'd struck a deal to work with prosecutors, he would have entered a plea, and not left his fate to the jury. That's just how it works, folks.

The veteran MC solidified his place in rap history as a member of The Fugees with Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, but the megastars were noticeably MIA following his guilty verdict.