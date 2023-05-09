Paige VanZant Vows To Show 'Real' Self On Social Media After Haters Fat-Shame Her

Play video content Instagram / @paigevanzant

Paige VanZant is crediting her haters for a change she's making after being fat-shamed on YouTube -- the combat sports star is vowing to portray a more authentic image on social media going forward.

29-year-old PVZ opened up late Monday night, revealing she's gained "probably 20+ pounds" and for it, she's been bullied online ... but Paige says the jerks on social media have actually helped her come to a realization.

"The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight... probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f*** ton of happiness," VanZant wrote.

"I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f***, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy."

Alongside the lengthy caption, Paige, who last boxed in July 2021, posted a video where she flexes in the mirror, and shows off her front and side profile. Going forward, she's vowing to continue showing the "real me" from here on out.

"I promise from this day forward to show the real me, forever. The fat me, the broken me, the skinny me, and the happiest f***ing version of me I have ever been," VanZant said. "Social media will never be real but I’ll try and be better."

Paige even took a little jab at the haters ... thanking them for lining her pockets with money!

"I’ll be damned if I don’t continue to profit off of THE BEST HATERS IN THE WORLD. Yours in thickness - PVZ."

😂😂😂

She had a lot of fans backin' her up, including mixed martial artist Scorpio Sky who posted lyrics from Chris Brown's "Look At Me Now" song in the comments.