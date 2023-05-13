Chief Keef Fan Dumpster Dives for Double Cups, Selling on eBay

Chief Keef fans who really "Love Sosa" have a shot at some interesting items -- a guy dug through trash to recover the rapper's used double cups, and now he's looking to cash in on the buried treasure.

The used Styrofoam cups are selling on eBay... bidding started at $425 and has now reached over $10k. This is his second shot at selling the cups -- his original listing was removed after bids reached $15K ... most likely because eBay has a policy against hawking drug paraphernalia.

The new listing clarifies the items are not related to drugs at all.

Anyway, the cups' origin story is a wild one. A recent TikTok shows a die-hard fan spring into action upon seeing Chief Keef pull over in his Scooby-Doo-wrapped Lambo and dump trash into a dumpster.

Once CK drives off, the guy hops in the trash bin, scooping up the rapper's disposed goods -- a stack of used cups with "Exotic Pop" printed on them, and another blue set of cups.

He also appeared to throw out a glass bottle of Balmain Evian water.

The guy seems to have no problem dumpster diving for the cause, and now the goods are up for grabs!