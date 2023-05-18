'White Men Can't Jump' Remake Dedicated To Late Actor Lance Reddick

The "White Men Can't Jump" remake -- starring Jack Harlow -- will pay tribute to Lance Reddick by dedicating the upcoming film to the late actor, following his sudden death.

TMZ Sports is told ... the film, a remake of the original 1992 flick, featuring Reddick in one of the leading roles, will receive an on-screen dedication ... after the actor passed away in March due to heart disease.

Reddick, best known for his work on HBO's The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, plays a character named "Benji."

Of course, Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson starred in the OG White Men Can't Jump in 1992, and became an instant classic.

Charles “Calmatic” Kidd II, the Grammy-award-winning director of the remake, recently raved about working with Reddick while talking to the LA Times.

"As director, it was weird because I’m so used to giving actors notes. But for [Lance], I was like, “Man, I don’t have any notes. That was damn near perfect.” So I think what I learned from him was the importance of prep."

"I feel like when he came onto the set, he was just so prepared and knew exactly what to do and knew all the nuances of his character that he just knocked [it] out the park the first time. I don’t think we realize how good we had it for him to be a part of this film."

Harlow also recently opened during the movie's premiere about what it was like working with Lance, saying it "was an absolute pleasure to be around" him.

Reddick was 60 years old.