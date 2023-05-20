Jay-Z and Beyonce Hang Out in London After $200 Million Malibu Home Purchase

One would think Jay-Z and Beyoncé would be living it up in their new $200 million Malibu estate -- the most expensive home sale in California history --- but nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, the power couple was thousands of miles away in London Friday night after news surfaced about their massive house purchase, which bested the previous record of $177 million in the Golden State.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show Jay and Bey dressed to the nines as they leave Harry's Bar in Mayfair with their security in tow. We're told they climbed inside a Viano box van and were driven back to their hotel.

Our sources say the A-listers had dinner at Harry's with billionaire entrepreneur Nassef Sawiris and satisfied their taste buds with a "delectable soufflé."

Not a bad way to spend the night ... but it probably would have been cozier inside their mansion fit for a king or a queen or both in their case.

Of course, there's plenty of time for Jay and Bey to enjoy their 30,000-square-foot monstrosity in the heart of Malibu's Paradise Cove area ... aka Billionaires' Row ... overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

TMZ broke the story Friday morning about their eye-popping residential real estate transaction -- which would have been the largest ever in the country if not for someone having bought an NYC apartment for $238 million.

Still though, Jay and Bey's house is a true architectural masterpiece, created by master builder Tadao Ando, who is also designing the house Kanye West bought in Malibu.