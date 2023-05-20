Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sanchez Pat On Butt During French Vacation

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are clearly lovin' their vacation together ... so much, in fact, that he gave her a nice pat on the rear as they stepped onto dry land for some lunch!

The Amazon bigwig and his boo were spotted in the South of France Saturday, taking some time away from his $500M superyacht to get some grub at Plage Keller in Antibes. We're told as Jeff helped Lauren into the spot, he gave her a playful smack on the butt!

The 2 were all smiles as they strolled into the restaurant together, clearly havin' a blast while in full vacay mode.

As we reported, the happy couple's been enjoying their time out in Europe on Jeff's half-a-bil yacht, dubbed the Koru ... soaking in the sun together on the new vessel's maiden voyage.

There was also discussion on whether or not the ship's busty figurehead was made to look exactly like Lauren ... but folks online have been debating if it really resembles her.

Play video content

BTW -- Jeff and Lauren are now just a 30-minute drive from Cannes ... unclear if they just happened to move the vacation towards the big festival as a coincidence, or if they're planning on making an appearance before it wraps next week.