Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sanchez Pat On Butt During French Vacation

Jeff Bezos Hey Lauren, Nice Booty!!! Gives Her Butt A Spank During France Vacay

5/20/2023 1:00 PM PT
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Continue Their Summer Holiday South Of France
Launch Gallery
French Slap Launch Gallery
SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are clearly lovin' their vacation together ... so much, in fact, that he gave her a nice pat on the rear as they stepped onto dry land for some lunch!

The Amazon bigwig and his boo were spotted in the South of France Saturday, taking some time away from his $500M superyacht to get some grub at Plage Keller in Antibes. We're told as Jeff helped Lauren into the spot, he gave her a playful smack on the butt!

lauren sanchez jeff bezos
SplashNews.com

The 2 were all smiles as they strolled into the restaurant together, clearly havin' a blast while in full vacay mode.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez On Deck of New Superyacht
Launch Gallery
PRIME OF THEIR LIFE Launch Gallery
Backgrid

As we reported, the happy couple's been enjoying their time out in Europe on Jeff's half-a-bil yacht, dubbed the Koru ... soaking in the sun together on the new vessel's maiden voyage.

Backgrid

There was also discussion on whether or not the ship's busty figurehead was made to look exactly like Lauren ... but folks online have been debating if it really resembles her.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

BTW -- Jeff and Lauren are now just a 30-minute drive from Cannes ... unclear if they just happened to move the vacation towards the big festival as a coincidence, or if they're planning on making an appearance before it wraps next week.

jeff bezos lauren sanchez
SplashNews.com

But one thing is for certain -- Jeff just can't keep his paws off Lauren!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later