Kim Zolciak Selling Her Wigs to Make Money in Midst of Divorce from Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak I'm Wiggin' Out ... Sells Fake Hair for Cash Amid Bitter Divorce

5/26/2023 6:36 AM PT
TMZ

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce war seems to have been triggered by financial woes, and the latest turn -- selling her wigs -- seems to underscore what's behind it all.

Kim has put some of her personal items, including those blonde wigs, up for sale on her online website, The Biermann's Closet.  The wigs are pricey ... up to $2,750. There are 7 in all, which start at $1,500.

As you know, the wigs were a signature on her reality show, and now they can be yours.

There have been allegations of gambling, drug use and more in the bitter divorce. Kim wants primary custody of their kids, while Kroy wants sole custody ... with each accusing the other of being an unfit parent.

Their home went into foreclosure back in February ... and there were signs the marriage was in trouble before TMZ broke the story they had both filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. They also own more than $1 million in back taxes.

No end in sight to the bitterness.

