Kim Zolciak Completes Good Parenting Course in Wake of Divorce War with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak has taken a good parenting course in the midst of her nasty divorce -- kind of ironic given the trash-talking between her and Kroy Biermann that has to be adversely affecting their 4 minor children.

Kim completed a mandatory course in Georgia -- the "Navigating Family Change Seminar" -- which she took and completed last Thursday. She filed a certificate of completion with the court, obtained by TMZ. There's no record Kroy has completed the course, at least not yet.

The object of the course is to soften the blow of divorce for the sake of the children. Thing is ... this divorce has been like nuclear war, with Kim accusing Kroy of being a pothead, demanding he drug test and submit to a 5-panel hair follicle drug screening, and demanding he not cut or remove any hair until the screening is complete.

Kim is asking for primary physical custody, and that's a signal the divorce is nasty. Typically, when the parties get along they ask for joint custody. Kroy has gone in even harder, asking for sole custody of their kids.

The estranged couple has had plenty of financial struggles, including home foreclosure and delinquent tax bills. Kroy has claimed Kim is essentially a gambling addict who is so drawn to betting she doesn't properly take care of their kids.

Kroy has asked the court to order Kim to submit to a psych exam, suggesting her alleged gambling addiction is symptomatic of a mental health problem, such as depression, narcissistic personality disorder or ADHD.