Pres. Biden Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Norma Hunt During Chiefs' WH Visit

Play video content

President Biden paid homage to the late Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who passed away on Sunday ... holding a moment of silence during the team's White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win.

The Chiefs visited 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Monday with heavy hearts, grieving the loss of their matriarch, Norma, wife of late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, who died at 85.

The Commander-in-Chief called Norma, who attended all 57 Super Bowls, "one of the most loyal Chiefs fans there ever was," adding her presence was missed during the celebration.

POTUS sent condolences to the entire Hunt family and the Chiefs' organization on his and First Lady Jill Biden's behalf (FLOTUS was in the Middle East.)

The Prez mentioned his wife, a diehard Eagles fan, is still upset the Eagles lost ... and refuses to believe James Bradberry was called for holding Juju Smith-Schuster (even though Bradberry admitted to it). 😅

Nevertheless, #46 commended the Chiefs' dynasty for their dominance under head coach Andy Reid ... signaling out the players for their great work ethic.

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce presented the Prez with a custom Chiefs Biden #46 jersey ... and as Trav went to say a few words, Mahomes stepped in and shut it down.