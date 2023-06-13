Polo G Roasts Dillon Brooks With Brutal Line In Freestyle Rap

Dillon Brooks continues to catch strays after his trash talk blew up in his face this season ... 'cause the NBA hooper is now a punchline in Polo G's new freestyle -- and it's harsh!!

The Chicago artist dropped the vicious bar while appearing on "Justin Credible's Freestyles" with Power 106 in L.A. ... where he flowed over Ja Rule's classic "New York" beat.

It only took a few seconds for Polo to name-drop the former(?) Memphis Grizzlies player ... saying, "If he a lame like Dillon Brooks, I take him straight off the roster."

Justin immediately started cracking up ... but Polo was just getting started, freestyling for another two minutes before it was all said and done.

Of course, Brooks has been the butt of many jokes after calling LeBron James "old" and washed up in the middle of Memphis' first-round matchup against the Lakers ... which L.A. ended up winning in six games.

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023 @espn_macmahon

After the Grizzlies were sent packing, there were reports Memphis had no interest in bringing Brooks back "under any circumstances" ... which was later refuted by his agent.