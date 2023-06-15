Denver Cop Run Over By Firetruck At Nuggets Parade, Suffers Serious Injuries

Play video content KDVR

The Denver Nuggets championship parade just took a somber turn ... a police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a firetruck that was participating in the ceremonies.

According to the Denver Police Dept. ... the incident happened just minutes ago while the truck was driving along the parade route in the Mile High City.

You can see in video from the scene, Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray -- as well as the Larry O'Brien trophy -- were on the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Larry O’Brien getting off the fire truck after it hit a cop during the parade pic.twitter.com/zlJ1yYTZGR — Randy’s World (@GovOfDelaware) June 15, 2023 @GovOfDelaware

It's unclear how exactly the officer was hurt ... but cops said in a statement Thursday afternoon they have launched an investigation into it all.

Jokic and Murray were not harmed during the incident -- and both were escorted off the truck by officials. The two are now up onstage addressing the huge crowd of supporters that have been out since early Thursday morning celebrating the team's first-ever title.