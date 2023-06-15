Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dead At 28

Former college football player Ray Lewis III -- the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis -- has tragically passed away, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 28 years old.

Details surrounding Lewis III's death have not been released.

Ray was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, rushing for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 676 yards and four touchdowns receiving during his senior season. He went on to play at the college level for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers.

We spoke with Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland about Lewis III's passing ... and he said it's "very unfortunate."

"Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."

Lewis' younger brother, Rahsaan, shared the news in a heartbreaking farewell Thursday afternoon ... saying, "Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother."

"A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here....I love you I love you I love you."

He added ... "Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Lewis III most recently suited up for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league.

Lewis III was also pursuing a career in the music industry.