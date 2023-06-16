Michael Jordan Reportedly Selling Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan's run as owner of the Charlotte Hornets is coming to an end -- the basketball legend has reportedly agreed to sell the team.

The Hall of Famer will hand the reins over to businessmen Gabe Plotkin (who already owns part of the Hornets) and Rick Schnall.

MJ initially bought a minority stake of the franchise back in 2006 ... and took the position of Managing Member of Basketball Operations.

He became a majority owner in 2010 ... buying the rest of the team from BET founder Robert L. Johnson for $275 million.

The two sides will put pen to paper in the next few days, according to reports.

Plotkin bought part of the Hornets back in 2020 ... a move that, in hindsight, is now considered the first step in phasing Jordan out of ownership.

Plotkin is the founder of Melvin Capital ... and Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private equity firm.