Canelo Alvarez & Wife Shop, Pack On PDA During Romantic Italian Vacay!

Canelo Alvarez clearly wanted some R&R before returning to the ring in September, so the boxing superstar grabbed his beautiful wife and darted off for a romantic vacation in Portofino, where the smoke show couple were seen packing on the PDA! 🔥

32-year-old Canelo and 26-year-old wife Fernanda Gomez were photographed in Italy Sunday afternoon, Father's Day, enjoying the European holiday ... where they shopped in several luxury stores, including Dolce & Gabbana.

Alvarez and Gomez, who married in May 2021 (just a few days after Canelo broke Billy Joe Saunders' face in their fight), were seen kissing and holding hands in between the retail therapy.

Portofino, located in Genoa on the Italian Riviera, is a hot spot for some of the richest and most successful people from Europe and America.

The couple also posted a photo on social media of their view, seemingly before a meal ... and it's breathtaking!

Alvarez last fought on May 6, in his hometown, where he easily handled John Ryder, winning by unanimous decision.

Canelo now plans to fight again in September, but his opponent has not yet been announced. Alvarez has made it clear he wants to rematch Dmitry Bivol, the only man to beat him outside of Floyd Mayweather.