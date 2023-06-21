Pharrell Corrects Swizz Beatz, Says 'Louis Vuitton Don' Is Kanye West

Play video content

On the heels of his big LV debut, Pharrell is putting everyone on notice ... do not refer to him as "the new Louis Vuitton Don" -- for him, that title is forever reserved for Kanye West!!!

The Neptunes mega-producer corrected Swizz Beatz on the spot amid his extravagant Paris fashion show as LV men's creative director.

Pharrell says his true nickname is the humbling "The Pupil King" ... as he's forever learning as a student of the fashion and design game.

Of course, Pharrell was being more than just humble in relinquishing the 'LVD' title to Ye ... who's used that handle for himself plenty of times in his songs, and it's also the name of one of his 2004 mixtapes.

He's also more focused on his Yeezy brand these days.