Bronny James Hits L.A. Hot Spot With USC Hoops Coach, Top Recruit Isaiah Collier
6/23/2023 7:50 AM PT
Bronny James might be a college guy now, but the Lakers superstar's son isn't going to the dining hall anytime soon -- 'cause he grabbed dinner at an L.A. hot spot with USC head coach Andy Enfield and top recruit Isaiah Collier!!
The Trojans commit showed up at Catch Steak in West Hollywood in his Porsche 911 on Thursday ... where the group broke bread and, we're assuming, chopped it up about the upcoming season.
Bronny -- a four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon -- recently announced he would suit up for the Trojans for college ball ... where he'll be joined by Collier, widely regarded as the top player in the class of 2023.
James also announced Thursday he will don #6 for USC ... the same number LeBron currently wears for the Purple and Gold.
Of course, 18-year-old Bronny's been used to living in L.A. for a few years now ... but it's gotta be a bit different now that he's the big man on campus.
No word on who handled the bill ... but Bronny and Isaiah are both able to cash in on NIL deals now, so Catch Steak's hefty prices for its high-quality meats probably aren't an issue for the young hoopers.