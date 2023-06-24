UFC Legend Dominick Cruz Offers To Train Elon Musk For Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mark Zuckerberg may have Jon Jones in his corner, but Elon Musk's potential coach isn't too shabby himself ... the legendary Dominick Cruz, the G.O.A.T. bantamweight, tells us he's down to get the Twitter owner ready to fight!

38-year-old Cruz joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where Dom offered his services.

"I would coach and train Elon Musk in a heartbeat. I would start with him immediately. I'm a fan of that guy and the things that he's doing for the world and the things that he stands for," Dom told us.

"He's a special guy in the world right now and so I would love to be in his corner to watch him execute martial arts which brings us all together."

Musk could do a lot worse than 24-4 Cruz ... who has beaten the likes of greats such as Urijah Faber, T.J. Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson.

Remember, Jones offered his services to Zuck, writing ... "You already know I am Team Zuck ... Let me know if you need a training partner!"

As for the naysayers who say Musk vs. Zuckerberg is a bad idea and disrespectful to martial arts, Cruz (and many others) believes the opposite.

"If you're gonna say this is gonna be the highest level of sport and we're gonna call it that, that might be disrespectful, but nobody's saying that. This is just fun. This is just making fun, and letting people get their aggressions out and their differences in a healthy way."

Of course, we broke the story on Thursday ... UFC president Dana White spoke to both billionaires, who he told us are "absolutely dead serious" about fighting each other in an Octagon.

The UFC honcho said he believes it'd be the biggest fight, by far, in combat sports history.

We reported on Friday ... the biggest holdup at this point is the roughly 50 lbs. size advantage that Musk enjoys.

