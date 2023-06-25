Conor McGregor Thanks Fans For Their Support, Vows To Fight Again

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor was met by a huge group of supporters in NYC as the UFC superstar left a swanky hotel with his fiancée and kids, thanking fans for sticking by his side ... as The Notorious continues to be investigated for rape in Florida.

"Thank you so much for the support, appreciate the support," 34-year-old McGregor responded when TMZ Sports asked what message he would send to his millions of fans.

Of course, McGregor is being investigated in Miami after a woman claimed the former UFC double champ sexually assaulted her after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets at the Kaseya Center.

McGregor has adamantly denied the allegations and has not been arrested or charged ... and judging by the number of people outside The Penisula, a luxury hotel in Manhattan, Conor's fans clearly believe him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Conor hasn't fought since UFC 264 in July 2021 -- when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier -- and some have speculated he will never again step foot in the Octagon.

But, when we asked The Notorious what he had planned for the future, it certainly seems like Conor wants to fight again.

"Fighting. Looking to get a fight going."

McGregor is currently coaching opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter ... and is supposed to fight the lightweight contender after the show ends, though a date has not yet been announced.