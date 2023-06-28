Braxton Berrios Addresses Sophia Culpo Breakup, Claims Alix Earle Played No Role

Braxton Berrios is finally opening up on his messy split from Sophia Culpo ... and he's claiming all rumors he cheated on her with TikTok star Alix Earle are 100% false.

The Miami Dolphins receiver has been the center of some spicy allegations recently ... with Olivia Culpo's little sister telling her followers he was spotted out in public with Earle shortly before their breakup, leading many to believe he was being unfaithful.

Play video content

Sophia has been shading the hell outta her ex and his new girl ever since ... and it's gotten to the point where BB took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

"I don't want to start anything, I don't want to fuel anything," Berrios said in a video. "I genuinely want all this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy."

The former Miami Hurricanes star said his relationship with Sophia was good and healthy ... but at the end, they both realized it simply wasn't working out.

"It had nothing to do with anything else," Berrios said of the January breakup. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter. And we just didn't work out, and that's okay."

"I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now."