Sophia Culpo Covers Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' After Berrios Breakup

Sophia Culpo is seemingly using a Billie Eilish song to throw more shade at her ex-boyfriend, Braxton Berrios ... showing off her pipes as she covered a breakup tune.

The younger sister of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo teamed up with her brother, Gus, to perform the popular hit "Happier Than Ever" for her Instagram followers on Wednesday ... something she referred to as "free therapy."

The song -- which features a ton of super-emotional lyrics about being treated poorly in a relationship -- makes a lot of sense considering what Culpo said about their breakup.

Just last month, SC claimed the Miami Dolphins receiver lost her trust ... which came amid rumors he moved on with social media influencer Alix Earle.

In fact, Braxton was spotted celebrating Earle's college graduation earlier this week ... so it appears they are moving forward with their relationship.

Gus seemed to confirm the speculation ... sharing a tongue-in-cheek comment below Sophia's post.

"Wow," Sophia's bro said. "I can only speculate but IF this were about someONE or someTHING/events that possibly transpired, I would not be feeling very good at this given moment in time tbh. Just my opinion."